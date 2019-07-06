Pastor Abraham Sam Ayedogbo, is the Senior Servant of Realm of Glory Churches, Nigeria and beyond. He is also the Regional Director, Every Nation, Movement of Churches, which Realm of Glory is an affiliate.

He started a movement called, ‘Not Forgotten, Not Forsaken’ for the release of Leah Sharibu and other innocent Nigerians who are in captivity of Boko Haram and those who have been killed. With the foundation ‘Calayst for Global Peace and Justice’, CPJ, according to him, that advocates for Justice, Equity, Good Governance and Enabling Environment, the movement has been in the fore-front of advocating for the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity and other innocent Nigerians especially ladies.

In this interview, he speaks on how the present administration led by President Mohammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians on the release of Leah Sharibu as well as other victims of Boko Haram. He also berates religious leaders who have decided to be sleeping on the case and as a result, allowed the poor girl go through trauma in the dungeon of the terrorists.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In May 2019, there was a reception in honour of Leah Sharibu’s 16th birthday, organised by CPJ in partnership with other civil society organisations. There were expectations but it seems the campaign has been fruitless. What happened?

We are not under an illusion to think that our government is capable to do the needful. We are not deceived to believe that as much as in time passed they have tried to make us believed. There have been many hope raised, hope dashed for Nigerians, not just on the case of Leah Sharibu.

But, when I say, we are not under an illusion to think, they would do something with the loud advocacy for Leah Sharibu’s 16th birthday in May. I am not mistakening.

I recall the fact that in November 30, 2018, we had a Mega protest on what we called, ‘Not Forgotten, Not Forsaken’, the protest was in partnership with the Leah Sharibu’s foundation and others over some that have been killed by Boko Haram. Some of them were executed like the Red Cross workers.

Using them as the woman face of what we are advocating we came out with big programme in collaboration with Women Advocacy Research Development, WARDC, led by Dr. Abiola Akiode Afolabi, we had the convener of ‘Our Mumu Don Do’, Charley boy. We had the national president of the Committee for the defence of human right among others alongside Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.

What we wanted was that the government and the nation will not forget those who have been killed in captivity nor forsake those who are still in captivity. And we did that programme before the electioneering campaign because we knew that, once the campaign begins, nobody will mention it and once the election is over, everything will be over. We were inspired to have organised that programme. We knew that the government has both forgotten those who were killed and forsaken those who are still in captivity. And so, it became a movement that CPJ, is now running a movement called, ‘Not Forgotten, Not Forsaken’. And on Leah Sharibu’s 16th birthday, we rolled out the drum of not forgotten, not forsaken, using Leah as the arrow head but there are many that have been forgotten and forsaken. Therefore, it has been a longtime struggle. The crisis of terrorism, kidnapping among others did not start with the case of Leah Sharibu but women. And, we have not seen any definite thing that the government has done. Rather, they have only perfected the act at a stage to come with an already made speech and say, what they think, we want to hear. We will not leave any stone upturned, we will do this and that.

I remember, on October 2, last year, CPJ in collaboration with CAN as well as Global Movement, Every Nation Movement, had a Mega rally at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, after the Independent Day celebration. We were advocating for the release of Leah Sharibu and it was after the event, the President for the first time picked his phone and called Leah Sharibu’s mother. It was interesting and a bit consoling that after the rally, the President called the mother, I believed other civil society organisations have also added their voices in the advocacy.

The President made the call and promised Leah Sharibu’s mother that he would do everything within his power to ensure the release but nothing has been done after that. So, if we look at the track record of this government, I think, we will be expecting too much to think that with all that happened during Leah Sharibu’s birthday, as they had promised to make something work. So,we are not disappointed that they have disappointed us.

Now, this is the second term for President Mohammadu Buhari, it is the still the same old story. Everything is still crawling. Nothing that affect Nigerians that have been addressed, so, it is unfortunate that Leah Sharibu is part of the saddest commentary of our contemporary history. It is the sore that hurt so bad and we thought that if there were people listening and thinking as a government and that they are mothers and fathers, all they need to do is to put themselves in that situation. That was what motivated me for what I am doing. Even if the release of Leah Sharibu and others is the only thing this government could do, either to use that to end the first term or start the second term and as a symbol for the inauguration, that would have been a huge success. But, I doubt, if that is going to come any moment. So, for us, it is a longtime struggle as they say, so, the struggle continues. And it does not matter how the case of Leah Sharibu goes, she remains a hero and it will also be a centre for discourse anyway or time. So, I commend you for not given up on Leah Sharibu. We pray the Lord will keep her alive and we believe that, one day, we will get her released and unite her with her family again. And if that wouldn’t happen, we will keep on the struggle and we will not keep quiet and if this government remain incompetent and incapable of doing anything, we hope that someday, God will let people that can do the needful rise up.

You sound as if all hope is lost and that getting Leah Sharibu released is impossible…..

Far from that, my last statement is that, the incompetence of this government and their lack of capability to do anything is telling on everybody. We are all living with it. You just have to be realistic. So, we live with that but all hope is that lost because Nigeria is bigger than any individual or government. If even, it would not happen during their tenure, whether through the efforts of the media, civil society organisations or international communities, we believe strongly that someday somehow, Leah Sharibu will be released.

We do not think, all hope is lost. The terrorists will think they are having their ways now, it does not matter what they do to her. I think, there are two fears we have. There was a time, they threatened with an ultimatum of one month to kill her if the government did not do anything, so we drew up an advocacy and thank God, they gave up that idea. They said, she was going to be a slave for life. Probably, the worse that can happen is if she loses her life. But, many people are praying against it. But, even if that happens, she remains a hero.

There are people that are alive that are not known but Leah is known everywhere. Leah has become not only the conscious of Nigeria but a symbol of courage, conviction, ability to stand for what you believe. It is not just about the religious apart but a symbol of an ideal Nigerian girl. That alone is hope. She gave us hope when there was no more hope. It is as if there are no more heroes but this girl just came from nowhere like a star in the dark cloud. So, that couldn’t have made us to be hopeless. The second one is that, they might force her into marriage against her wish. And if by that means she becomes pregnant and have a child for Boko Haram commander or whoever, that would be very traumatic for her. As it is, it is a traumatic situation for her and her parents but in the midst of that, there is still hope that something good can happen. Moses was in captivity when God used King Pharaoh’s daughter and his palace to raise Moses who was going to deliver the people of God. I am saying, it does not matter what Boko Haram does, we are not hopeless, we believe that God is going to turn the darkness to light. It is not going to end as a tragic but it will be something to proof the Sovereignty of God. It is just that as far as the current government and the party in power is concerned whose main responsibility should be security of lives and properties, there is nothing to expect. They have not given us hope. But, our hope transcends them.

On issues like this, would it be out of place to say that the church of God is sleeping?

Definitely and obviously, I think the larger part of the church appears to be like a sleeping giant because, we are also perplexed that the big names in the Christendom, the big church leaders are not vocal enough on the issue of Leah Sharibu.

We are wondering that if it were the daughter of one of them, or the governor or the president, I am sure, they will do better to impress the person.

This girl is suffering for denying her faith. The way we, CPJ and Realm of Glory started the advocacy, it is also expected that all Christain leaders talk about it. But, it is amazing that some people do not even talk about it. Largely, it looks like a good number of people that made the church appear to be sleeping. Probably, they feel that there are other things that are important than Leah Sharibu’s case. One would expect that if we know what Jesus stands for, all of us will prioritise speaking out, fighting, crying out, identifying with Leah. But, it is not so. I would not want to blame or condemn men of God and Christains in power, but I think, we should all agree that if we claimed to be doing our best, it is not good enough. Maybe there are people among us that seems to be sleeping.

The religious bodies should be a pressure group checking government but it seems the body has become hypocritical in nature,…?

I doubt, if we can advice such Christian leaders or Islamic leaders that have become not just hypocritical but also part of those sycophants that patronise any government in power for their own pecuniary gain to build their umpire. The point is, religious leaders or entities are supposed to be conscience of the nation. They are supposed to be the people that take a different point and not just follow the crowd. But, when you find religious bodies or leaders that are doing the opposite and patronising government almost as if, they are prostitutes and government or politicians are also using them for politicial reasons is a case of the salt has lost its savour. And according to Jesus, such salt is good for nothing and it will be trampled upon. Such religious leaders have become watchdogs that cannot bark even when the thieves are there.

Politicians and people in govermnet trample religious leaders because they give them money. They do not listen to them. Except for some few individuals.

Therefore, such religious leaders need to re-discover themselves. They need to go back to the foundation. They need to revisit their calling and know what next to do. It is God that calls and empowers and not government. Except they learn to trust God and not look at who is in power that can give them something, they will keep failing God. And the bible says, “Woe unto that man that trust in mortal”. If you can’t trust God to sustain you then, you will compromise and convive with evil. The values are already lost, so we need some kind of revolution and I am sure you and I can be part of that process.

You have lived in the North and now in the South West and Lagos precisely. If you have to take a trip to the North as a preacher of the gospel, how would you survive?

It is tough. We were there close to 10 years of our lives. Just as it is in most part of the North. It is a dessert and you are having psychological experience of the dessert and it can be challenging. When we were there, there was no democracy, no human right groups, or activists. And some part of the North especially the place that I lived, Kastina which was under Kaduna state then, some people both religious leaders and civic leaders would run different law as if they are not part of the country. It was very discouraging.

We were almost killed because riot can just broke out anyday either from the higher institution or maybe religious crisis like the one that happened 1987. You can just hear after the Friday J’umat prayer, some extremists would shout and then riot would start and then innocent people killed. We watched our church been burnt. We were to be slaughtered but before they could broke into our gate, Mobile Police came and they left.

Today, I probably might not have survived if not for God. Many pastors were killed and so, surviving there is difficult. So many atime, the Christains in the South and people in government are not aware of what is going on. They are just used to hearing the news afar off. But, the positive thing is, whenever the Christains are faced with persecutions, they make advancement to gain grounds. Christians in the North do not joke with their faith or play double standard. They know that to go to church is at the expense of their lives, so you cannot be involved in hypocrisy. It is sad that neither the government nor even some Christians and leaders in some comfortable part of the South cannot identify with what is going on in the North. My experience can fill a book but the highest point was that we just managed to get out without losing my life.

You have been in the church for 29 years and yet standing still?

I did not know, I could stand at all not to talk of coming so far. The way I put my story especially my wife and I. We were already in the ministry as evengelists before we got married. So, we decided to go to Bible College together before we got married. We got married in 1983 and we stayed in the Norhh till 1990, we were doing our evangelism in the North until 1990 when we came to Lagos. We use to capture our story with a passage in the bible. That God chooses the foolish things to deal with the wise, He chooses the weak thing to deal with the strong. He chooses the ordinary things to deal with the powerful things.

In other words, I started in weakness, I started not even thinking, I was qualified. One thing that was important was that, I heard God and I can say, when you choose to deal with God in whatever He is leading you to do with your whole heart without any hiding agenda, He will not leave you. We never knew we could recall any success. Unlike now, when people think of becoming rich, they go into the ministry. When we started, I could not point at any preacher who had a car. Those I knew were the ones with motorcycle. Ministry was not attractive. We were just young people who were saved by Christ and that was how we started.

What I knew was that, God is always faithful. It has been a journey of grace, adventure, tough, inspiring and if I have to live my life all over, I would rather dedicate it to the same thing. There is no regret.

What should Nigerians be expecting, going forward?

That will be our strategic move which we will not want to disclose now. We have gone back to the drawing board to collaborate with other civil society organisations and we are trying to turn advocacy for Leah Sharibu not just for her release but institutionalise it and let it become a timeless movement so that on every birthday of Leah, there will always be a celebration of her virtues and courage. That way, we are building something for the younger generation and the older generation. Whether she is out of captivity or not, we will find a good platform to promote her and also ask younger generation to aspire and compete with what Leah did. It will be a well structured, strategic move and intevention. In other words, if government releases Leah, it is not over, the story just begins. Just like Malala Yousafzai a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native. In captivity, the whole world is waiting for Leah. Whether, we see her alive or not the story goes on. And we will make sure that the movement become an institution.

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki gave his disengagement package or allowance to Leah’s father and I am think, if that was a gesture or…..

As the saying goes, half bread is better than none. When politicians do things, people read meaning to it especially trying to know their motive and what they are trying to achieve. People can make their predictions. But, when you look at all that he did, there is no so much self centredness in it. And the way he did it was different.

…One would have expected more especially when he was Senate President?

At least to awaken the sleeping President. You are right. But, I think, the 8th National Assembly led by Senator Bukola Sakari made some spirited efforts unfortuantely, there was no meeting point between the legistators and the executives. It was a tenure of cat and mouse. I do not know what else they would have done that would made the executive do better. But, what I am saying is that, if everyone across board would make such gesture, I think, it will change the narrative. You should not forget the former Senate President is not the same faith with Leah Sharibu. That is what we need in Nigeria. A little effort will go along way. Although, it cannot fill the vacumn that the parents are feeling but, it is putting a little medication to relive the pain. We thank him and we will also appreciate if he can think more on what to do and other people to follow do suit.

Empowerment for women and children, what are you doing as a church?

We are trying as much as within our power to contribute our quota. We are doing lots of empowerment through His Grace Charity Network coordnated by my wife. For us, as servants of God, there should be provision for abandoned children, widows, orphans among others. The need is so much. Even when there was no money, my wife insisted, we should have empowerment programmes for people and that was what led to the orphanage home and we have seen many children who graduated from there. We are also collaborating with human right groups including committee for the defence of human right, WARDC among other NGOs. It is our policy not just as a church but as civil society organisation. We also empower younger people through scholarship scheme established about 10 years ago during my 50th birthday and I told the committee that I would rather give donations to people especially the less priviledge and it was accepted by the committee. It is called S and G Foundation. My wife also work in organisations where women are empowered. It is a forum to mentor younger girls. We can’t meet all the needs but we can make a difference. So, it is not just a church, we are running an organisation. The church is just one stream of a big river and in this digital age, it is expected that we reach the larger society.