Late oil mogul son, Sadiq Jambo weds his heartthrob, Fatima Abdulkadir Abacha

The City of Abuja witnessed a spectacular event which stands out on its own and will definitely go down in the annals of history. It was the wedding ceremony between Sadiq Saleh Jambo, son of late oil mogul Mallam Saleh Jambo OON and his lovely hearthrob Fatima Abdulkadir Abacha

The Kano state born entrepreneur and principal partner of Kaibo Triax met his wife Fatima Abdulkadir Abacha a Kano born beauty sometime ago. The union was indeed ordained in heaven and this was evident in the apparent show of love and commitment which the couple displayed towards each other on their day.

In truth, it was beautiful, exciting, thrilling and fun filled on that prestigious day- 7th July 2019 at the Silverbird private floor chambers where Sadiq, the Ambassador in youth empowerment and humanitarian of Prince Osisioma Foundation officially quits bachalorhood into a blissful matrimony with the woman after his heart. The event can be best describead as the wedding of the year as no expense was spared in making it a joyful and memorable day for the couple and their guests.

The groom looked handsome and dashing in his choice of Blue and black Suits while the bride was looking gorgeous and radiant as ever in her princess wedding gown with both of them looking exceptionally attractive.

Mr Sadiq Saleh Jambo with fulfilled mind and a sense of accomplishment thanked all those that found time to grace his occasion especially the Father of the day Arthur Eze whose presence added colour to the wedding impressions. He further commended Chairman of Prince Osisioma Foundation, Dr. Onyeka Eze and a host of others dignitaries for putting up appearance.