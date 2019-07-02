LASG flags off continuation of reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

By Kingsley Adegboye

LAGOS—THE Lagos State government has flagged off the continuation of reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway which had been abandoned in the last four years.

Specifically, the construction company handling the project, Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, CCECC, is expected to commence work on Segment 3 which is between Agboju and Trade Fair Complex.

The segment is expected to be completed in the next one year, having completed segments 1 and 2 of the project.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, appealed to Lagos residents to cooperate with the contractor to ensure smooth delivery of the section of the expressway.

Hamzat, who described the project as massive, said: “This is to say that we will again begin work on this road, and by the grace of God, the road from Agboju to the Lagos International Trade Fair will be completed by the end of this year, from four to 10 lanes.”

In addition, he said: “As at today, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, which is in charge of road maintenance, has awarded the rehabilitation of the four lanes from Igbo-Elerin to Agbara. This is because, on that axis, you have pipelines and various infrastructure that need to be preserved, but at least, it will be motorable for residents and there will be no bottlenecks.

“In the course of this project, there will be diversions, and we are appealing to citizens to be patient and cooperate with the contractors so that people will not get injured, because machines will be moved in here.

“We need to cooperate to make the work easier for quick delivery and for the benefit of residents. `

“Help government to monitor the reconstruction project and the pace of work; send SMS to us so we can take action,” he concluded.