Landslide kills 12 in South-West China

No fewer than 12 people died in two landslides in the mountainous Guizhou province, in South-West China, state media on Wednesday said.

One landslide that occurred on Tuesday night buried 21 houses in a village next to the city of Liupanshui, broadcaster CCTV said.

Another 11 people were rescued by early Wednesday, and 34 remained missing, according to local authorities.

Another landslide struck a village in Hezhang County on Tuesday leaving one dead and six missing.

More than 560 people participated in the rescue operations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang instructed local authorities to do their best to minimise casualties and assist those wounded.

