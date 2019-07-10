By Esther Onyegbula & Logo Victoria

Ogbuegu Promise, the 28-year-old man, who was arrested over the murder of his landlord and his mistress in their Ejigbo apartment in Lagos, disclosed yesterday that the deceased’s wife masterminded the murder.

Recall that the landlord, an accountant, identified as Rasaki Balogun, 56, was found dead in a pool of his blood, with his lover, Muyibat Alabi, who had gone to spend the weekend with him, on June 20 at 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate, Ejigbo.

The discovery was made two days after the landlord’s widow raised the alarm when she went to visit her husband from her Iba residence.

There is, however, a twist in the investigation as the suspect arrested over the murder alleged that late Balogun’s widow and another stranger are responsible for the murder.

Narrating how life was snuffed out of Balogun and Muyibat, Promise, who just returned from South Korea, said: “On June 18, I was in my apartment when she, landlord’s widow, called me to come to her husband’s apartment.

“When I got there, I met a tall man, tying up my landlord while his wife, Korede, ordered me to tie his mistress.

“Thereafter, she poisoned both of them. I saw her put the poisonous substance in their mouths. She begged me not to expose her.

“They arrested the wife, but I do not know where she is now. I am not in a relationship with her.

“She gave me a car thereafter. She said it was her own. She gave me and begged me not to report her to the Police. She told someone to drive the car out of the compound and it was that person that drove the car and myself to my village.

“She gave me her husband’s ATM card to withdraw some money for her and I did. I am not a murderer. I did not kill anyone. My silence landed me in this mess.”

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Zubairu Muazu, who paraded the suspect at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, yesterday, said he was arrested after committing the act, is still being investigated and would be charged to court thereafter.

Vanguard