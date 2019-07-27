Land battle: We can’t be intimidated by FUTO – Host communities

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Host communities of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, weekend, said that they would not be intimidated by the management of FUTO, over the threat to relocate the institution out of the area.

Vanguard captured the spokesperson to the host communities, Sam Anokam, alongside community stakeholders in Owerri, while reacting to the report that FUTO, could be relocated on the basis that the host communities were encroaching into the lands said to have been acquired by the institution.

The community said: “The hue and cry that they will relocate the University does not threaten us. Their lies we know it very much. FUTO does not want to face the fact. We are dealing with professors they should come out clear on this matter. FUTO does not have the power to remove the university, It is only the Federal government that has the power to do so. FUTO did not pay up to 10 per cent of what they should pay.

[READ ALSO]

“When the federal government set up a committee, we sat with the federal authorities at that point the facts came to the open and FUTO, was asked to produce the evidence of the survey, they produced it, produced evidence of the payment of compensation, and we analysed them and discovered they did not pay up to 10 per cent, since 1982 they acquired the lands.

“When you don’t have evidence you cannot lay claim to all and begin to hold the landowners as responsible for not allowing you do one thing or the other or begin to look at them as hostile to FUTO’s development.

“We remember when they say let us pay you compensation in two instalments. They host communities were paid in two instalments, up till today some people were not paid.

“In the first development plan, FUTO met with the host communities of Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, and Umuanunu Obinze, on an area that consists at least 1,300 hectares to say let us house FUTO, that was the time of Evans Enwerem as governor of Imo state. Again, the government supposedly acquired 4,455 hectares of land for FUTO, neither the state government or the federal government paid compensation.”

VANGUARD