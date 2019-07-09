Lagos Ministry, NAPPS laud Kellogg on scholarship award to 50 pupils

lagos—Lagos State Ministry of Education and National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State Chapter, have commended Kellogg Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise on the award of scholarship to 50 pupils across three states in Nigeria.

The scholarship award, amounting to N5 million, was given to pupils who performed excellently in the company’s essay competition tagged “Kellogg’s Superstars.”

Speaking at the presentation ceremony to the winners, in Lagos, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, Director General, Lagos Ministry of Education, commended the company on the initiative, saying: “I want specifically pour encomium on the directors of Kellogg’s Tolaram, imbued with rare foresight aimed particularly at making the whole child, by not only rewarding pupils through scholarships but by also investing heavily in educational infrastructure, educational partnerships, literacy commitment and all other primary needs that ensures brighter opportunities for the Nigerian child.

“It is crystal clear that Kellogg’s Tolaram essay competition and reward initiative was borne out of passion and will no doubt contribute to the ever-expanding educational status of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr.Wasiu Adumadeyin, President, NAPPS, Lagos State Chapter, said the impact is certainly far reaching on the economy when corporate organizations get involved in educational support, especially at the elementary stage where foundation is undeniably important.

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is a school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills while also bringing out the creative uniqueness in them.

The contest, which began in March 2019, reached out to more than 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo states. The pupils were tasked to exhibit their writing talent on the topic “What makes you a Kellogg’s Superstar”, after which 50 outstanding pupils emerged.

Mrs. Vani Malik, General Manager, Kellogg Tolaram, speaking, said the contest is the brand’s way of contributing its quota to the economic growth of Nigeria and upgrading the educational status of the Nigerian child..

“Kellogg’s Superstars programme follows a holistic developmental approach, which begins with making sure children have the best start to their day by getting a complete breakfast option through Kellogg’s various cereal variants while also encouraging them to identify and improve their inherent academic skills in the area of writing,” she stated.