Lagos Ministry, Lush Hair empower stylists

By Nkeiru Nnorom

The new premium hair extension brand, Lush Hair, has partnered with Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation by absorbing few graduates of hairdressing and cosmetology from its skills acquisition programme.

This was made public during the formal presentation of the stylists to the brand at its office in Surulere by the Ministry’s officials where all agreements and promises were officially established.

The five stylists namely; Ms. Ineh Chioma, Ms. Adekoya Nike, Ms. Surupo Mayowa, Ms. Idowu Elizabeth and Ms. Olumegbon Fatimoh were clearly excited about the brand’s declaration of placing them on a monthly salary despite the flexibility nature of the job offer.

According to the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on this empowerment project and we hope that this will lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship. As a brand whose core target is women, we will always strive towards assisting the women-folks while also encouraging them to be confident and always stay on top of their game irrespective of their background and societal status.

“We are engaging them on a flexible contract, as they will be required to work only 15 days and earn salary at end of the month. Considering that they have the rest of the days to themselves, it consequently becomes an alternative stream of income for them.”

Also, having undergone different stages of training under a very close supervision of the Ministry, we believe they would have acquired the right amount of skill required for them to perform excellently on the task ahead, Sukhm said.

Mrs. Hopo Kudirat, CEO, Women Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said: “It is a great feeling when corporate establishments like Lush Hair are not only recognizing the effort of the Ministry but they also are lending support to the projects by employing some of our graduates in the relevant field.