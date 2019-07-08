LAGOS: Megacity in dire need of improved sanitation

Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Lagos prides itself as the centre of excelllence. The Oxford dictionary defines exellence as the quality of being “outstanding or extremely good”.

But can the people at the centre in Lagos claim to be living in excellent environment?

From the slums of Makoko, Maracana, Amukoko, Itire, Badiya, Ketu, Agege, Oyingbo, Ajegunle, Ijeshatedo, Mushin, Iwaya, Somolu, Ikorodu, Bariga to the ‘highbrow’areas of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki among others, the environement is anything but excellent.

A first time caller to these communities would not be in doubt that residing in these areas a health hazard.

Whenever it rains in Lagos, the true picture of a mega city in dire need of an improved sanitation becomes obvious. It gets so bad that some of the communities are submerged by flood following overflowing of drainage systems that have been blocked by heaps of refuse.

A visit by Good Health Weekly to Makoko, Maracana and Itire where the State Government recently identified cases of polio virus, revealed a harbinger of infectious diseases.

Right in a middle of canal that runs through the Makoko slum, a woman was seen hawking rice in a locally fabricated canoe. Next to her parked canoe was a makeshift toilet built on the canal.

In Makoko, living in makeshift huts built on the canal is commonplace. The day begins very early in the area. As early as 6:00 AM when our reporter arrived the place, different activities were in full swing.

The local fishermen were not left out. Despite the early morning downpour, it was brisk business for women selling all kinds of acoholic drinks on the refuse -filled canal. When Good Health Weekly sought the views of some of some of the residents, it was like opening a can of worms. “We eat, bathe, sleep and do most of our busineses on this canal,” a female food vendor popularly known “Mamaput” told Good Health Weekly.

Mama Bola, as she identified herself, operates a loating bukateria inside her canoe. This unhygenic situation leaves much to be desired as her paddle consistently splashes the contaminated canal water into the pots containing the cooked food that is for sale.

Makoko residents carry out their daily activities on this dirty and smelly body of water without appearing to mind. They bathe, urinate, wash clothes and other belongings there and then.

For this reporter, it was a shocking sight to behold. Makoko is a community with a population of around 150,000 while an average of six to 10 people live in each of the floating houses. Majority of the residents are fishermen or wood sellers.

Water, water everywhere in Makoko, but none to drink (apologies to Cooleridge, author of Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner), potable water eludes these 150,000 residents.

Makoko is sourrounded by water, but the residents lack access to safe water. How residents of the community obtain drinking water is unbefitting for a mega city like Lagos.

One of the biggest challenges in this community remain water and poor sanitation.

Further investigations revealed that although there few boreholes are built mainly for commercial purposes , the water is not safe for drinking.

“The water from the borehole is only good for washing. Some people who cannot afford to buy potable water, have no option than to drink the bad water, but we don’t drink water from the borehole. We use it m to wash our dishes and clothes,” Sadiyat, 12, told Good Health Weekly.

She confirmed that some people from Iyana- Oworo and Lagos Island regularly visit the community in their canoes to sell potable water.

“A keg of water is sold for between N50 and N100. Sadiyat also told our reporter that due to lack of water and poor sanitation, the community continues to experience frequent incidences of cholera and diarrhea among children. “Only last week, there was an outbreak of cholera in the slums. Sadly, many people here are not educated. Sometimes these children die due to lack of prompt treatment,” she lamented.

The poor sanitation in the community may have led to the recent discovery of a case of polio virus in the community.

Just like Makoko, Maracana, in Ajegunle by Boundary roundabout also in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, is another community where polio thrives due to poor sanitation.

Overcrowded and undercared for, Ajegunle is described as the worst slum in the city of Lagos. Ajegunle, in Yoruba language, means “wealth has come”, but the situation on ground is opposite considering the high level of stark poverty in the area.

Coupled with activities of hoodlums and drug users, Ajegunle is one community most Lagosians dread to be associated with.

Surrounded by the Nigeria’s biggest seaports, Apapa Wharf and Tin Can, Maracana community lacks all sense of decency. Poverty is a cloud that still swirls over it.

As early as 6:30 am when Good Health Weekly visited the area, many residents were seen dumping refuse from their houses on the road. Some of the older youths were busy smoking Indian Hemp among other dangerous substances.

Stagnant water, clogged drains, narrow lanes, cramped houses, heaps of garbage are commonplace.

Maracana community with a population of over 100,000, built on canal. A newcomer needs no soothsayer to be aware of the deprivation being suffered by the residents. There is no access to functional improved latrines. Open defecation remain is a way of life.

One pathethic case is the situation of Great Leader Nursery and Primary School within the area. The pupils of the school aged 7-10 years were seen defecating inside a makeshift shed and throwing the feaces into the canal adjacent to the school.

Another irritating sight are the makeshifts built right on the canal. Investigations by Good Health Weekly revealed that these makeshifts serve as toilet facilities. A unique thing about the makeshifts is that they cover the person defecating inside the canal.

These makeshifts called toilet are far from what the United Nations describes as improved latrines. With this kind of arrangement, health watchers are of the veiw that the Federal Government campaign on use of modern toilets and its dream of ending open defecation by 2025 may be a mere dream.

But despite the poor environmental situation of Maracana, food vendors were busy selling their wares to their customers.

The scenario at Itire Coker Aguda canal, was no different. From Pako Aguda bus stop down to Sanya local market, there was nothing to cheer. Majority of the houses there have no toilet facilities. The canal is the common toilet even in this modern times.

Further investigations show that some houses around Pako bus stop, Oluwalose mosque to Olufemi Shokan Street channelled their sewage into the canal. Their argument is that it saves them money and stress of constructing soakaway. According to the 2018 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping, (WASH NORM) Survey, Lagos, and other states in the South West, contribute over 28 percent in open defecation. While these helpless communities pray for urgent intervention, the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 6 is aimed at ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.