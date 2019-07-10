By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, lampooned policemen who collect bail saying they are not different from kidnappers.

Muazu said this while addressing policemen during the commissioning of a Statement Taking Room at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department SCIID, Panti.

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme under the European Union had set up a statement taking room at the SCIID to enhance police investigation.

Commending RoLAC for the initiative Muazu said: “I will advise that you stay far away from corruption. It gives us bad name as it is unprofessional and unethical.

“We have always said bail is free and we mean it. I keep saying it that any policeman who collects money for bail is not different from a kidnapper. The only difference is that everyone knows where you keep the suspects.

“The country is hard and we need the people more than they need us. Let us stay far from corruption.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Panti, DCP Yetunde Longe said the SCIID is more than ready to embrace the world best practice in investigation as she commended ROLAC for the donation of equipments and training of officers attached to the department.

Vanguard