By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through, the state Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit, in the early hours of Tuesday, embarked on removal of all illegal shanties, motor parks and structures, numbering thousands, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The exercise followed expiration of a seven day removal notice for owners and occupants of such illegal structures to vacate or be forcefully removed.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo–Olu had on assumption of office, May 30th, 2019, declared zero tolerance on all traffic impediments, road pot-holes, and environmental degradation, such as; indiscriminate refuse disposal when he signed three Executive Orders, aimed at enhancing the free flow of traffic, environment across the state.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, had earlier in June, during an inspection of the dilapidated state of the road on the axis, directed relevant agencies to ensure removal of all illegal shanties, shops and other illegal structures impeding movement of traffic, constituting security threat as soon as possible to allow for smooth operation of the ongoing road rehabilitation project.

Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam and

Chairman of the state Task Force, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, led the enforcement team which commenced exercise from Eric-Moore Orile-Igamu, area if Apapa.

Egbeyemi, explained that the agency had earlier issued a notice of ‘Removal Order’ to all owners of illegal structures which include; shanties, Kiosks and makeshift shops along Okokomaiko to Badagry and Iba-LASU road on the need to immediately remove them as taskforce had been mobilized to embark on demolition exercise of such structures.

On notice of ‘Removal Order,’ Egbeyemi said the; “The Governor was touched by the discomfort being experienced on daily basis as a result of these bad roads and has vowed to ameliorate the sufferings of residents and commuters plying the Okokomaiko to Badagry Express-way by rehabilitating the road.

Vanguard

“Therefore, we have to embark on general demolition exercise of all the shanties, kiosks and makeshift shops within these areas starting from today, Tuesday.”

Egbeyemi added that criminals seized opportunity to hide in some of the kiosks and shanties to carry out their nefarious acts, especially at night, hence, the need to clear the structures with immediate effect.

He said there were several complaints and reports of armed banditry along the axis where motorists and commuters were being attacked and disposed of their valuables, as well as maimed.

