Lagos-Badagry Road: Residents storm Sanwo-Olu’s office over checkpoints

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Residents of communities linked by Lagos-Badagry Expressway, yesterday, stormed the office of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding immediate removal of checkpoints and commencement of palliative works on the road.

They lamented that the promises made by the state governor during election campaigns have not been fulfilled, 60 days after being sworn in.

The protesters, who were armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Remember, Badagry is still part of Lagos,” “Badagry Road deserve more attention,” “Good road is not a luxury but necessity” among others, vowed to continue their protest until the government yield to their demands.

During the protest led by President, Society for Human Advancement and Creativity Organisation, Akande Mark, and Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressroad Mass Movement, led by Sewanu Michael, the protesters barricaded the entrance to the office of the governor at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

In a letter containing their demands presented to Sanwo-Olu, the protesters demanded that for them not to cause any mayhem on the road, the governor should immediately order removal of illegal checkpoints on the road.

According to them, these checkpoints have become an eyesore and disgrace to the nation compared to other neighbouring countries.

They also demanded that the governor should immediately commence palliative works on the road while major reconstruction continues, adding “we request a strong commitment from the government on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the road.

“That government should desist from engaging in double standard on issues relating to Badagry as against other parts of Lagos and remove all impediments obstructing the reconstruction of the road.”

Addressing the protesters, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr. Hundeyin Kolawole, Political Director, Office of Civic Engagement, assured the protesters that their demands would be addressed.

Also, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, who was represented by Gbolahan Yishau, stressed that the house would deliberate on the issues raised by the protesters.

Vanguard