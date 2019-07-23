Lagos Airport reopens for flight operations after Air Peace aircraft incident

Ikeja – The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reopened the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos for flight operations, following Tuesday’s incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the airport.

The General manager, Public Relations, NAMA, Mr Khalid Emele, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Emele said Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) was issued to airlines at 7.oop.m concerning the reopening of the runway which was closed after an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt made an emergency landing at the airport.

NAN reports that the runway was shut for flight operations at about 11:28a.m after the Boeing 737 Aircraft with registration number 5N-BQO, made a hard landing and lost its nosewheel.

However, the 133 passengers and six crew members on board were safely disembarked by the emergency response agencies.

Earlier, Mr Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), said the bureau had been notified of the incident and had sent its inspectors to the site.

Olateru said: “The AIB has been notified by Air Peace on July 23 of an accident involving a Boeing 737-300 with registration marks SN-BQO at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 11:28a.m.

“The aircraft, with 133 passengers and six crew members on board, was on approach to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt.

“From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off.

“The AIB was informed of a minor injury, but no fatality. Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigations,” he said.

NAN reports that the closure of the runway had led to flight delays at the MMIA which is the busiest airport in Nigeria.

Vanguard