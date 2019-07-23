Lack of funds, poor infrastructure, others affect local content — KENYON

Lack of funds, poor infrastructure and inadequate power supply; have been identified as the major problems that threaten the growth of local content in Nigeria.

In an interview with Vanguard, the founder/Chief Executive Officer, Kenyon International Company West Africa, Mr Victor Ekpenyong, said: “There are many problems that affect the development of local content in the nation’s oil and gas industry. These include lack of funds, poor infrastructure and inadequate power supply.”

Despite the problems, he said many indigenous oil and gas companies have invested massively in the industry.

Specifically referring to his company, he said: “We have specific short, medium and long-term plans, which should be placed before the public at this time. However, generally, we look forward to becoming a one-stop-shop for all wellhead issues in SSA and extension in Africa as a whole. We look forward to bringing about much innovation, providing highly valuable services and ensuring that wellhead and parts are available for operators, desiring such services in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

“Local content is the best thing that has taken place in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. In fact, without it, we would not be in existence as an organisation. It has enabled us and others to emerge. Generally, the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010 has enabled many Nigerians to benefit from the oil and gas industry in many ways, including assets ownership, capacity building and acquisition of critical skills.”

He added: “The Engr. Simbi Wabote-led board has done very well. It has introduced many reforms and innovations as well as driving the board and the NCDMB towards the right direction in the past few years. Many relevant documents, including certificates and equipment certification, have been made much faster and easier than in the past.”

