Kwara NUJ allegedly flouts National President, Police orders

The Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday allegedly called the bluff of the union’s President, Mr Chris Isiguzo and the Kwara State Police Command by illegally inaugurating executive members of the Correspondent Chapel against the directive of the two authorities.

This was according to a report by Royal News. The council led by the Chairman, Abdulwahab Umar, defied the directive of Isiguzo-led national executive council who directed that a controversial planned election of the correspondents be discontinued and an open arrangement which would be all inclusive be made.

The crisis got to the peak on Thursday when Umar announced his readiness to inaugurate a factional executive midwifed by an election committee that he was sympathetic to.

The Area Commander Metro of the Kwara Police Command, ACP. Kwarabai Iliyasu, who reportedly intervened on Thursday, requested Mr. Umar to sign an undertaking not to do anything that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the council.

However, on Friday morning, the Secretariat of the Chapel, the report said, was locked up and Umar performed the inauguration at a different location contrary to the police and the National President’s directive.

The executive council members inaugurated are; Mr. Biola Azeez of the Tribune newspapers (Chairman) and Mr. Kehinde Akinpelu of the Daily Times, (Vice Chairman)

Others are; Romoke Ahmad of the Daily Trust Newspaper was sworn in as the Treasurer, Mr. Kayode Abdulazeez of the Nigerian Pilot newspaper as the Secretary and Miss Mosunmola Ayobami of the Western Post as the Assistant Secretary.

Vanguard