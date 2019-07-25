Kwara Government committed to job creation, development, Gov Abdulrahman says at MAN’s AGM

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has pledged that his administration will collaborate with manufacturers in the state in order to create more job opportunities for youths.

Represented by the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, the governor spoke at the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Kwara/Kogi Chapter.

He further assured that state government will establish working partnership with industrialist innanbid to combat joblessness and boost economic recovery in the state.

In his address, the Chairman of the group, Dr. Kamorudeen Yusuf, disclosed that smuggling of illegal items into the nation has become a trending issues in the country in recent constituting serious threat to manufacturers.

He further noted that stimulation of local production of various products have generated millions of direct employment of Nigerians and attracted huge investment from new as well as the existing plants in Nigeria.

According to him, “Galvanised Roofing Sheets, Automotive Batter, furniture, cigarettes unfortunate and unpatriotic activities of the economic saboteurs have done a huge damage and devastating effect on the manufacturers with the negative consequences on our investment.”

“Despite all the efforts by the Nigerian investors in various sectors of the economy to ensure full achievement of the Federal Government objectives of economy recovery, employment generation, youth empowerment and improved human capital development.

“The market has continually recorded free flow of smuggled substandard products which are dumped by some countries through their cronies in the country, which is antithetical to industrial development and aspiration of Nigerian people.”

Dr. Kamorudeen who is also the Group Managing Director/CEO of KAM Industries Nigeria Limited pleaded for government intervention to savage the ugly situation to curb the negative effect as it may trickle down to citizens as well.

Vanguard