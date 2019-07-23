Kwara Assembly revokes Alimi Chalet acquired by Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara State House of Assembly has revoked the acquisition of Alimi Chalet by the immediate past Senate President and former governor of the state, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The revocation followed the void of the acquisition, valuation and certification of land title (Right of Occupancy) in respect of the chalet in the personal name of Dr Bukola Saraki for non compliance with the provisions of Pensions Law 2010.

This was part of resolutions by the House, following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, by its chairman, Omotayo Awodiji, on the floor of the House.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Yakubu Salihu, said the revocation became expedient to ensure an enduring end to all forms of illegalities and abnormalities to pave way for meaningful development of the state.

The House then urged the state government to immediately explore every available legal process to recover the chalet from the former governor.

Awodiji had, while presenting his report, observed among other things that the Alimi Chalet was purposely built by the state government as a guest chalet for the sitting governors and not transferable as exit package for any outgoing governor while the chalet, according to him, does not fit into the recommendations of the Pension Law of 2010.

He, however, explained that the House was not probing former Senate President but mandated its standing committee to investigate the ownership of Alimi Chalet.

Vanguard