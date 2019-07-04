Kogi too sophisticated to have Yahaya Bello as governor – Melaye

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has said the state is too sophisticated to have Yahaya Bello as governor.

Melaye who stated this on Thursday shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the November 16 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described his entrance in the race as a response to the divine call by God to rescue his people.

According to him, the state has suffered untold hardship since the assumption of office by Governor Bello, adding that his administration will bring succour to the lives of many.

He said: “We are resolutely determined to chase the mediocre in Lugard House. We are too sophisticated to have Yahaya Bello as a governor. We are too intellectually mobile to have a classless character like Yahaya Bello as governor. He never won an election,. He is a coronated governor.

“Now for the first time, he is attempting to contest to be the governor through electioneering process. This is his first time and we will prove to him that we are masters in the game and we will separate the boys from the men.

The ambition is not mine but that of the people of Kogi state. There is the dire need to recover our state which has been completely battered, shattered and destroyed. Today, the magnitude and intensity of killings in Kogi State surpasses any other time in the history of our state.

“The insecurity in the state is such that we have never experienced. Unempployment is on the high side. Retrenchment, sack and non payment of salaries and pension is now a tradition in Kog State. The economy and the economic activities in Kogi State have been completely depleted. I have heard the loud cry from the Almighty and he asked, who do I send? And I said, send me.”

On his blueprint to make the state more viable, Melaye promised to set a model of exemplary leadership.

“We will revive all the Ministries, Department s and Agencies in the state. We will look at tapping the available over 200 mineral resources in Kogi. We will look at the environment, agriculture and we will tap into mining .

“We will look at education that is the bedrock of our people that has been completely collapsed. Our children have spent more time at home than in school in the last four years.

“Our workers, elders, pensioners are dying for not being able to pay for their daily drugs. Many are hypertensive and diabetic but they can not service these ailments because government has refused to pay salaries and pensions. The situation in Kogi state is outrageously calamitous. It is begging for immediate palliation and amelioration and I am here to fix Kogi State. We will dot the i’s and cross the t’s,” he added.