KOGI GUBER: Why we insist on direct primary, by Audu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

One of the aspirants for Kogi State governorship election, on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Muhammed Audu, weekend in Lokoja, Kogi State, called on the national leaders of the party to adopt direct primary in choosing the party’s flag bearer for the November 16 gubernatorial poll in the state.

Muhammed contended that with a faction of the party in court over the state executive, only the direct mode will save the party from the “Zamfara” fate.

The son of the late Governor Abubakar Audu said adopting the direct mode would ensure that party members and not the disputing executives would determine who flies the flag of the party.

According to him “We are indifferent about the mode of primaries to elect APC candidate, any mode they adopt we will win. Even though we know that for indirect primaries, Bello has populated the exco with his friends, and relatives of friends and appointees.

“But we still don’t have a problem with that but the fact that after defeating Bello at the primaries, the cases in court might jeopardize our victory. The case in court might bring about a Zamfara situation. In order to avoid a situation where we will be robbed of our victory after defeating Bello, we prefer that APC adopts direct primary election.”

VANGUARD