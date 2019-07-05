By Boluwaji Obahopo & Olayinka Ajayi

The family of the late Orego Attah of Ogbonicha, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Audu Oyidi, has chosen to support Muhammed Abubakar Audu as the governorship candidate in the Kogi State November 16, 2019 election.

Yahaya Audu, Muhammed Audu and Mona Mustapha Audu indicated interest to contest in the forthcoming governorship election.

Mona first flagged off his political campaign with the launching of his political party of interest, YPP, in Lokoja. He subsequently indicated interest in chasing his ambition on the platform of the APC.“Yahaya Audu on the other hand first ran for the Kogi East senatorial seat before he decided to go for governorship.“The family, comprising His Royal Highness, Alhaji Tijani Audu; Alhaji Ibrahim Audu; Hajia Hawawo (Aya); Hajia Ramatu Audu; Hajia Nana Audu; Hajia Teina; and other members, in its resolution also reached out to Yahaya Audu to drop his ambition in favour of Muhammed Audu.

This is a new dawn in Audu’s family, as the support is premised on the family’s desire to present a more politically mature member to carry on the sterling personality, legacy and grand social standing the Audu’s family is known for. Muhammed Audu, a grassroots politician has been an active member of the APC right from when Prince Abubakar Audu was alive, and has contributed immensely to the development of the party. He is also the rallying point of contact known to the political friends and allies of the late Prince Abubakar Audu. It is therefore uncharitable to allow Muhammed to lose all the goodwill and support that are the necessary condiments in any successful political outing,” they said.