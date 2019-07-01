Kingibe, Nnamani, others hail Emeka Ofor on entrepreneurship

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Friend and associates of business mogul, Sir. Emeka Ofor gathered yesterday at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja to honour him for the award of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Entrepreneurship by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

They commended him for his philanthropic and entrepreneurial gesture which they said had helped in touching many lives across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, described him as a good man and successful businessman who has left his footprints of philanthropy in every part of the country, starting from his home town Oraifite, Anambra state.

He said SEO has through his developmental achievements and entrepreneurial goodwill proven to be a self-made man and still remain firmly rooted in his home town.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, said Sir. Emeka Ofor is a successful person who inspires others.

He said his philanthropy, entrepreneurial empowerment and charity speak volume on the calibre of person he is and posited that Nigeria seriously desires people like him at this time so as to assist the government to achieve its next level target.

‘‘His philanthropy cuts across the country, that makes him a selfless individual. The calibre of people here tells you the kind of person he is. Everybody is important to him. He is not only successful, in human capital development, but he is also very successful in charity.”

In his response, the chief celebrant, Sir. Emeka Ofor said the best legacy any parents can leave behind for their children is goodwill and not wealth.

He charged the youth to imbibe the habit of hard work, goodness, friendship and truthfulness and respect for elders, saying that these were the secrets of his success in life.

He said, ‘‘I will continue to do good as long as God makes his grace available. I am a self-made man. It only takes the grace of God to crown our efforts. If I did not fight for other people, I would not stand here today.

‘‘Every young man growing must aspire to deal with people fairly and tell them the truth and be honest. The best legacy any parent can leave for the children is goodwill and not wealth.

‘‘Whatever I have made, was gotten by hard work. Younger ones should emulate goodness, humbleness, friendship and respect for elders. Because I have interacted and related to people, my life is what it is today and not by my own making but by people and God.’’

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone said SEO as a phenomenon and rare model that must be studied in UNIZIK, describing him as a radar upon which the Ivory tower stands on.

‘‘He is our radar, radar in political parlance, rader in empowerment and more rad in human capital development. Because we have learned so much from him. Sir. Emeka Ofor is a model and he should be studied.

‘‘When we do case studies in business schools across the land, within Nigeria and across the world, we can enlarge and improve the entire world. Apart from entrepreneurship, there are other areas of human endeavour that we have to process.

‘‘Precisely, Sir. Emeka Ofor is a rare model with several segments of his life, especially entrepreneurship that need to be studied for the development of common good,’’ he averred.