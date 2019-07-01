Kingibe, Nnamani, others hail Emeka Ofor on entrepreneurship

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—Friend and associates of business mogul, Sir. Emeka Ofor gathered yesterday at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja to honour him for the award of honourary Degree of Doctor of Entrepreneurship by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

They commended him for his philanthropic and entrepreneurial gesture which they said had helped in touching many lives across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, described him as a good man and successful business man who has left his footprints of philanthropy in every parts of the country, starting from his home town Oraifite, Anambra state.

He said, SEO has through his developmental achievements and entrepreneurial goodwill proven to be a self-made man and still remain firm rooted in his home town.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, said Sir. Emeka Ofor is a successful person who inspires others.

He said his philanthropy, entrepreneurial empowerment and charity speak volume on the calibre of person he is and posited that Nigeria seriously desire people like him at this time so as to assist the government achieve its next level target.

‘‘His philanthropy cuts across the country, that makes him a selfless individual. The calibre of people here tells you the kind of person he is. Everybody is important to him. He is not only successful, in human capital development, he is very successful in charity.”

In his response, the chief celebrant, Sir. Emeka Ofor, said the best legacy any parents can leave behind for their children is goodwill and not wealth.

He charged the youth to imbibe the habit of hardwork, goodness, friendship and truthfulness and respect for elders, saying that these were the secrets of his success in life.