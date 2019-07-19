Killing of soldiers: Buhari meets Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind doors with the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gabriel Olonisakin and the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Ibok Ekwe-Ibas at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two Service Chiefs met the President separately and left without briefing journalists.

The meeting came barely 24 hours after the confirmation of the killing of five Nigerian soldiers in an ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Also in the meeting was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Nigerian Army in a statement confirmed that a colonel, a captain and three soldiers were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday.

The army said troops of 212 Battalion deployed at the base killed an unconfirmed number of terrorists who came in seven gun trucks, forcing them to retreat along the Benisheikh-Damaturu axis.

The army explained that it was the ambush laid by fleeing terrorists for troops on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu that led to the death of the five soldiers.

The Service Chiefs and other Security heads always meet with the President every week to brief him on security situation in the country, it was not clear what could be the agenda of the Friday’s meeting especially as the two Service Chiefs had met the President separately.

Recall that there have been calls on the President to overhaul the security apparatus following the increasing rate of insecurity ranging from the Boko Haram onslaught in the North East, banditry in the North West, kidnapping, armed robbery and rampaging herdsmen in different parts of the country.

