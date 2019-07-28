Breaking News
Translate

 ‘Killing of Nigerians by South African policemen is frightening and uncalled for’

On 6:46 pmIn Newsby

BY: Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA:  Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the reported harassment of an innocent Nigerian by South African policemen as frightening and uncalled for.BBNaija

This is sequel to the latest video of a Nigerian in South Africa, Ex- BBA Star, Tayo Faniran, being assaulted and beaten by the South African policemen.

Insecurity: Don’t push Yoruba to the wall, Fani-Kayode warns(Opens in a new browser tab)

In the video which is trending on Social Media, the South African Police claimed that he shouted at them and was very rude as they attempted to stop him for a routine search, their almost physical attack on him is most unprofessional.

While South Africa policemen are currently on trial for alleged maltreatment of some Nigerians in South African, we will continue to call for caution and restraint.

Faniran is however not in the police net, and the Commission will reach him for a one-on- one interaction with him.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.