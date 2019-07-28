 ‘Killing of Nigerians by South African policemen is frightening and uncalled for’

BY: Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA: Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the reported harassment of an innocent Nigerian by South African policemen as frightening and uncalled for.

This is sequel to the latest video of a Nigerian in South Africa, Ex- BBA Star, Tayo Faniran, being assaulted and beaten by the South African policemen.

In the video which is trending on Social Media, the South African Police claimed that he shouted at them and was very rude as they attempted to stop him for a routine search, their almost physical attack on him is most unprofessional.

While South Africa policemen are currently on trial for alleged maltreatment of some Nigerians in South African, we will continue to call for caution and restraint.

Faniran is however not in the police net, and the Commission will reach him for a one-on- one interaction with him.

Vanguard