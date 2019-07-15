Killing of Fasoranti’s daughter: We’ve made some arrest – Police

POLICE authorities in Ondo State, Monday, confirmed the arrest of some suspects in respect of the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti.

This came as the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, called on the Federal and State Governments to quickly nip the killings perpetuated by marauding herdsmen in the bud to prevent people from resorting to self-help.

Also, former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has charged government at all levels to take action against criminality in the interest of safeguarding the citizenry.

In a chat with newsmen, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Femi Joseph, however, declined to give the actual number of those apprehended by police detectives deployed to comb the forest along the Lagos/Ore axis for security reasons.

He said: “We have made a lot of arrest on this matter, but we are doing the screening of those arrested to know who among them the culprits are.



“By the time we finish the screening, we will let the world know the perpetrators. As I said, a number of people have been arrested and when it is time we shall parade the suspects.”

