Killing of Fasoranti’s daughter is a test case for the Yoruba – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnewi – The leader of the Indigenous Peopleif Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday, expressed shock over what it called criminal silence by the All Progress Congress, APC, leaders in Yoruba land over the killing of Mrs. Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin, daughter of Afanifete leader, Chief Ruben Fasoranti by killer herdsmen

The IPOB leader in a statement made available by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, called on the eminent and respectable Yoruba leaders not to allow the killing of Mrs. Fasoranti Olakunrin to be swept under the carpet and used in playing All Progressives Congress, APC, politics.

Kanu also warned Yoruba leaders that the killers of the daughter of their leader are gradually moving into Yorubaland and will do more havoc if nothing is done on the death of the Afanifete leader’s daughter.

Mazi Kanu who in an earlier statement titled “Press statements and lamentations will not stop the invaders” and called for concerted action by the Yorubas to stop the invasion of alleged Fulani terrorist hiding under herdsmen said if care is not taken, some disgruntled All Progressive Congress, APC, elements will see the death of the woman as party affairs by not telling President Muhammadu Buhari the truth of the heinous activities of his kinsmen in the land.

The IPOB leader said that the death of Chief Fasoranti’s daughter in the hands of the killer herdsmen suspected to be Fulanis is a test case for the Yorubas to the fight against extra judicial killings and injustice in Nigeria, adding that it will determine further action of the perpetrators to the killing of the woman.

Mazi Kanu who also in his earlier statement challenged the Yoruba press that has allegedly been attacking him and calling him an apostle of hate speech, also said the ball is in their court not to reveal the identity of the killers of Chief Fasoranti’s daughter or bury the case as party affairs as usual.

The IPOB leader alleged that Nigeria is collapsing in the hand of those who called him all sorts of names because he said the truth about the tribalism and nepotistic plans of the present administration in Nigeria.

“I do not like to comment on the things I earlier said in 2015 for which I was called names including a merchant of hate speech, but today they have all happened and today I ask what is happening

“Yoruba press should tell Nigerians what they know best in the Nigerian media with the death of Mrs.Mrs. Fasoranti Olakunrin, the ball isin their court, Press statements and wordof fury cannot unearth the Fulsni herdsmen that killer one of their own.

“Press statements and lamentations will not stop the invaders, only concrete mass action can and we are ever ready. Action better than wordsof fury”

Mazi Kanu who also consoled Chief Fasoranti reminded him that it is high time the Afanifete take action against the invasion of by Fulani herdsmen of Yoruba land adding that the death of his daughter is a clear sign that ther

a Jihads mission is going on in Nigeria and they should join hands with IPOB to resist the dangerous mision, allegedly being fuel by the present administration in Nigeria.

“Let the murder of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin by Fulani terrorists be another sombre but timely reminder to the great Yoruba race and their media in particular that supporting evil has its unintended consequences.

“I hate to say it, but this sad incident goes to underscore the prediction I made long ago that this government of Nigeria as constituted from 2015 is a murderous Fulani cabal on a Jihadi mission to terrorise, subjugate and enslave Nigerian.

“I specifically warned the Yoruba race and their dominant media that supporting Fulani atrocities against Biafra”

