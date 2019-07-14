By Dayo Johnson

Akure – FORMER governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel yesterday described as pathetic and unfortunate, the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the Afenifere national leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti



Daniel who visited Fasoranti to console him attributed the “increase in the cases of kidnapping and killing across the country to the non prosecution of the offenders, saying kidnapping has evolved into a lingering pervasive security threat and multifaceted criminal enterprise.

He called on the government at all level to revisit and address the issue of security in the country.

” l am particularly worried that our dear country and once beautiful country facing this challenges and the omen is not good at all”

” lt’s all about body languages because not many of these criminals or kidnappers are prosecuted or punished and this is not sending the right signal.

“When criminal offences are committed we expect the government to act swiftly and to be seen to punish the criminals who are concerned”

Vanguard