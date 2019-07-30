Kidnappers of deceased’s daughter-in-law demand N100m ransom

Gunmen that killed a businessman and abducted his daughter-in-law in Kebbi, have demanded N100 million ransom from the family for the release of the woman.

The gunmen, on June 28, killed Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, and abducted his daughter-in-law, Mrs. Aisha Yusuf.

A member of the family who did not want his name mentioned, told newsmen that the gunmen had demanded N100 million ransom from the family.

“They have called us and demanded that the ransom of N100 million must be paid for the woman to be released.

”We told them that we don’t have such kind of money and we were reminded that when they invaded our house, they took away a bag that contained N1 million,” he said.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the state command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, however told NAN that they are not aware of the ransom demand.

He added that concerted effort was on by the command to secure the release of the abducted woman. (NAN)

