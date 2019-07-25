By Kabir Dankatsina, Birnin Kebbi

BIRNIN KEBBI—KEBBI State government has distributed 101 vehicles to members of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Timber sellers, Fish Sellers, Fish Farmers, Mobile Phone Sellers and Market Traders Associations, aimed at empowering for easy service delivery in the state.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Bagudu, told the gathering that the scheme was a Free- Interest loan which government injected about one billion naira.

He warned the beneficiaries against reckless driving particularly on highways, noting that any member caught misusing the vehicle giving to him would be dealt with and would not benefit from any soft loan of this nature.

He advised them to hasten in re-paying back the loan through the branch office of the Bank of Industries, BOI which government partnered in the scheme so that by next few months another batch would benefit from the scheme.

On his part, President of NURTW, Mohammed Najeeb, commended the state government for empowering members of his members in the state.

He urged the benefiting unions to justify the loan given to them to encourage the government to do more especially under the next-level agenda.