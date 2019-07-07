Katsina tribunal: Buhari under pressure, says group

A group-Gaskiya Sak- has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some individuals to beg President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the proceedings of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Katsina.

The group alleged that the plot, hatched by some influential individuals including a popular Katsina businessman, was aimed at ensuring that the president directs the tribunal to carry out the bidding of a particular candidate.

In a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Musa Ali Sayaya and Umar Liti, respectively, the group alleged that the plot was to use the President of Niger Republic to prevail on Buhari to direct the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Katsina to do their bidding.

“We have a credible report that a party in the matter, after trying all he could to get the president’s attention but to no avail, has perfected another plan to get the president to intervene at all costs”, the statement said.

“Information available to us revealed that an influential businessman, using his closeness with the president of Niger Republic, has appealed to him (the Niger Republic President) to prevail on President Buhari”.

The group said the attempt is nothing but a deliberate attempt “to belittle the office of the president and a move that is contrary to the president’s well known principles of not interfering with the wheel of justice”, adding, “we are however optimistic that the plan will fail as the President we all know, will not succumb to such undemocratic principles”.