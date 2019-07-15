Kanu to Yoruba leaders: Don’t allow them use Fasoranti’s daughter’s death to play APC politics

THE leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, expressed shock over “the criminal silence of All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in Yorubaland over the killing of Mrs. Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Ruben Fasoranti, by suspected herdsmen.”

The IPOB leader, in a statement by the its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, called on Yoruba leaders not to allow the killing of Mrs. Fasoranti Olakunrin to be swept under the carpet and used in playing APC politics.

Nnamdi Kanu also warned Yoruba leaders that the killers of the daughter of their leader are gradually moving into Yoruba-land and will do more havoc if nothing is done about the death of the Afenifere leader’s daughter.

Mazi Kanu, who in an earlier statement entitled Press Statements and Lamentations Will Not Stop the Invaders called for concerted action by the Yoruba to stop the invasion of terrorists in the guise of herdsmen, said some disgruntled APC elements will see the death of the woman as a party affair and will not tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth of the activities of his kinsmen in the land.

The IPOB leader said the death of Chief Fasoranti’s daughter in the hands of suspected killer-herdsmen is a test case for the Yoruba in the fight against extra-judicial killings and injustice in the country, adding that it will determine further action of the perpetrators.

Kanu consoled Chief Fasoranti, reminding him that it is high time the Afenifere took action against the invasion of Yorubaland by herdsmen.

He added that “press statements and words of fury cannot unearth the herdsmen that killed one of their own. Lamentations will not stop the invaders, only concrete mass action can.”