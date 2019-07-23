Kano sets up c’ttee to reform almajiri system of education

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano— Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has constituted a technical committee to remodel the almajiri system of education in the state aimed at arresting the menace of children roaming the streets and begging.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, yesterday said among others:”Concerned by the plight of children begging and roaming the streets under the guise of attending Qur’anic schools as almajiris, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has constituted a powerful technical committee that would look into the almajiri system of education, with the view to integrating it into the mainstream curriculum-based education system that complies with international best practice as manifested in Muslim countries across the globe.

“The new initiative will checkmate the menace of street begging among almajiris because more measures would be put in place to bring forth the dignity and resourcefulness of pupils for the overall development of the state.

“With the recent pronouncement of free and compulsory primary and secondary education by the governor, this new development would, among other things, integrate Qur’anic schools with mainstream government-controlled schools where English, Mathematics, Hygiene education, among others would form part of the curriculum for the identified almajiri schools.

“Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam is the chairman of the committee, who assured the governor of their dedication and commitment to the confidence repose in them, assuring that “We will do our best to deliver in accordance with Islam. Both in practice and application.”