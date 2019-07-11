Kaduna Assembly reject nominee over criticism of El-Rufai on Facebook

The Kaduna State House Of Assembly on Thursday rejected a commissioner nominee, Aliyu Abuja for criticising Governor Nasir El’rufai’s policies on Facebook.

Governor El Rufai nominated Aliyu Abubakar as commissioner designate for the Ministry of Agriculture.

But a highly placed government official who spoke with Vanguard on the development said the nominee will be dropped not because he criticised El Rufai but he did not declare his past position to government.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali who presided over the sitting said the nominee was rejected for criticising the governor on his social media handles in year 2017.

According to the Speaker, the nominee criticised one of the best policies of the governor on education which has to do with sacking of unqualified teachers in the state.

Quoting some of the criticism on Facebook, the speaker said the rejected nominee said there was nothing like “making Kaduna state great again; it is a deceptive cliche used by politicians to deceive the masses.

“You also said El-Rufai must learn to tackle issues with human face, you also said you are an advocate of change that goes to the root and cause not only the symptom.

“You also said in the same post, stop comparing me with El-Rufai who thinks he is more intelligent than intelligence itself,

“You however said you are a humble human being that believes that all that glitters is not gold there is nothing authoritarian in insisting on the truth and never speak truth,

“I detest insincerity as there are better ways of genuinely solving problems.”‎

He said with the position of the nominee on the governor, there was no way he would be clear to serve the same person he so stridently criticised.

Chairman House committee on media and public affairs, Tanimu Musa, said the rejection was as a result of his criticism of the present administration.

According to him, the evil that men do live even after them.

“He has been criticizing the government, so why did he want to work with the government you have been criticising before?” he queried.

An official of the state government who spoke on the matter said governor El Rufai will send a new nominee for the replacement of the rejected nominee.

The official who does not want to be named because he is not authorized to speak on the matter said Dr Abubakar was not forthcoming about his past to the government.

“The Governor does not know the nominee. Malam nominated him based on the strength of his CV. After the nomination became public, people dredged up his critical posts. When he met a senior government official at the Government House on Tuesday, he did not disclose that he had been previously negative about the government. By last night, his posts were circulating all around, without any clarification from him.

“The governor nominated him in good faith, but the House of Assembly felt that his inability to be candid about his past was a red flag and they declined to confirm him. Don’t forget that many APC supporters have been critical of the president for rewarding opponents. APC supporters in Kauru were also upset by the nomination. The government will soon nominate another person for the position” the official said.