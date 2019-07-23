By Nasir Muhammad- Gusau

Twenty-six captives of Zamfara who fell victims of banditry have just been voluntarily handed over to the state police command by the Bandits.

The state commissioner of police Barr. Usman Nagoggo who displayed the released victims to the press said he personally met the bandits who willingly handed over eighteen captives to him.

He discloses that the eighteen freed persons were physically brought to a village called AlJuman Fulani by the bandits who willingly handed over the victims to him.

Barr. Usman further reveals that soon after receiving the victims, the emir of Zurmi Alhaji Abubakar Atiku called him on phone to inform him that eight more victims were personally brought to him by the bandits and that he should come forward and receive them.

Nagoggo discloses that so far, close to three hundred kidnap victims have regained freedom, expressing hope that more release will be made.

He called on the citizens of the state to engage in fervent prayers for the success of the exercise while giving assurance that his command will not spare any effort in its bid towards restoring peace to the state.

VANGUARD