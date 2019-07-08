After its investigation into the public assault of a woman who was beaten almost to pulp by Senator Elisha Abbo, the Police in Abuja have taken the senator to the Zuba Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for arraignment.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday.

“They (Police officers) have taken him to the Zuba Magistrates’ court for arraignment. They are on their way now,” The PUNCH report quoted him as saying.

The Police in Abuja had commenced investigation into the public assault by Senator Elisha Abbo following the directive by Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Senator Elisha Abbo was captured on CCTV footage assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop. He had arrived the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national secretariat, Abuja to apologize for his misconduct during which he wept.

According to him, “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family as well as our mothers- the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Babra (the lady he reportedly assaulted) and her family for my action which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.

“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me. “My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer particularly as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is reposed.”