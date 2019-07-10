Just in: Ortom sacks heads of two parastatals

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom has relieved the General Manager of the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency, BSESA, Engr. Andrew Chile and his counterpart at the State Water Board, Engr. Micheal Dzungu of their jobs.

The Governor, who announced the sack of the two General Managers shortly after unscheduled inspection of the Makurdi Water Works and the BSESA complex, directed the most senior personnel in the establishments to assume leadership of the organisations.

Announcing the sack of the duo, Governor Ortom said, “this is the third time I am visiting the Makurdi water works in two months which shows my concern to ensure that water gets to the people of Makurri town.

“There is no way government will invest huge sums of money in building the water works here and the people are not getting water, it is unheard of and I am very sad about it. How can the people have a River and not have water to take care of their domestic needs?”

At the BSESA, Governor Ortom said, “can you imagine the number of equipment we have here in BSESA that would have taken off all the wastes on the streets of Benue state especially Makurdi.

“But because of the nonchalant attitude of the management of this agency we are where we are today. We have inspected most of the equipment lying waste here and from my finding if we spend less than N50million all of them will be put back to use but were left to waste.

“We cannot continue in this manner, I want to assure Benue people that in this my second tenure nobody will frustrate my efforts or stand on my way. Those appointees who are not ready to do the bidding of Benue people and give them dividends of democracy must give way.”