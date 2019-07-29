Just in: Nnamdi Kanu establishes Biafra Aid Foundation in US

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi-Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Monday announced the establishment of Biafra Aid Foundation in the United States of America.

Mazi Kanu in a statement he personally signed, but made available by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the establishment of the foundation is in fulfilment of the promise he made during his recent tour of the United States of America.

He said the foundation will enable IPOB to fast-track the restoration of Biafra and stem the tide of Fulani terror invasion of Biafra land.

“During my recently concluded tour of the United States, I promised to set up a US based charitable organisation to enable us fast-track the restoration of Biafra and stem the tide of Fulani terror invasion of our land.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of Biafra Aid Foundation in the United States of America which I made public during last night’s special broadcast.

“As part of this process, a grassroots fundarising initiative was agreed. The official IPOB backed Biafra Aid Foundation bank account number is now available to enable Biafrans domiciled in the USA and lovers of freedom from all over the world to contribute just $1 charitable donation every blessed month until Biafra sovereignty is fully restored and Fulani terrorism completely eradicated from all territories of the south.

Vanguard