Just in: NAFDAC shuts Bauchi package water factory

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut a package water factory in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State for operating without registration.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, NAFDAC, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, on Saturday disclosed that the agency shut Ummi Salama Table Water during one of its routine inspections in Bauchi State.

Jimoh said that the facility was shut for non registration of its facility with the agency.

According to him, another table water factory in the same location, T-Cee Table Water, was placed on hold for producing with faulty UV light.

He stated that the state office would ensure that all products regulated by the agency are produced under NAFDAC regulations and are safe for human consumption.

Jimoh added that the action would serve as a deterrent to offenders who violates NAFDAC efforts in safeguarding the health of the nation.

