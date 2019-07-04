Breaking News
Just in: Dr Bashir Zubayr of AKTH abducted along Lokoja-Okene highway

Dr Bashir Zubayr, a Consultant with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital has been kidnapped along Lokoja-Okene  federal highway.

Dr Bashir was abducted alongside two of his younger brothers and a younger sister at Irepeni 20km West of Lokoja on Wednesday afternoon.

Family sources in Kano confirmed that the medical Doctor was on his way to Okene alongside his younger ones for the 40th day prayer of their late mother.

They further disclosed that multiple sources confirmed to the family that Dr Bashir Zubayr’s car was sighted at Irepeni with the doors left ajar.

