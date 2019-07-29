Update: Court to rule on El Zakzaky’s bail next week

By Ben Agande

A Kaduna State High Court on Monday fixed Monday, August 5, 2019, for ruling on the bail application filed by the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The adjournment followed strident argument by El Zakzaky’s main lawyer, Femi Falana that his clients were absent in court because of their degenerating health situation.

But the state Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero opposed the bail application saying that El Zakzaky could be treated in Nigeria.

As with the previous arraignment, security was beefed up in the state capital with some streets completely condoned off and extra policemen on the streets.

Femi Falana told the court that his clients were absent in court because of the worsening state of their health.

He emphasised that his clients needed to travel abroad for treatment so that they would be strong enough to face the real trial.

While opposing the bail application, the prosecuting counsel said the defendants could be treated in the country so there was no need for them to travel abroad.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Darius Khobo adjourned till Monday, August 5, 2019 for ruling on the bail application.

All roads leading to the Court 4 along Ibrahim Taiwo were blocked by the police and other security operatives.

The police in Kaduna had earlier appealed to residents to go about their normal businesses without let or hindrances as adequate security arrangement was put in place ahead of the trial.