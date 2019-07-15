Just in: China arrests, detains student on drug charges

The Chinese authority has detained a third Canadian amid the cold relations between the two countries since Canada’s detention of an executive from the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

This was disclosed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday

The suspect is a student who was being held in the Eastern Shandong province on drug-related charges, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Authorities will arrange for Canadian embassy staff member to visit the student, he added.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Office said on Saturday a Canadian had been detained in the city of Yantai, Shandong province.

China detained two other Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, under accusations of stealing state secrets.

Their arrests are largely seen as retaliation for Canada’s detainment, in December, of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the U.S.’ request.

The U.S. accuses Meng of committing bank fraud in relation to breaching U.S. sanctions against Iran.