Buhari, Oshiomhole meet in Aso Rock

On 4:26 pmIn Newsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed door with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Buhari and Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, at about 3.25pm. The meeting began in the President’s office around 3.30pm.

 

Discussions at the meeting may center on party issues especially the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly and efforts to move the ruling party forward.

Details later:

