Buhari, Oshiomhole meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed door with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
Oshiomhole arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, at about 3.25pm. The meeting began in the President’s office around 3.30pm.
Discussions at the meeting may center on party issues especially the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly and efforts to move the ruling party forward.
Details later: