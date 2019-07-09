Just in: Buhari meets Baru, Kyari in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA: PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the new Group Managing Director, GMD, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Melee Kolo Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting which started about 11:30am at the President’s office is the immediate past GMD of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Dr. Baru who had been at the helms of affairs of the NNPC for three years, formally handed over to his successor, Kyari, on Monday as the 19th GMD of NNPC.

The duo arrived the Presidential Villa around 11.05am

Baru had retired from the service of the corporation on July 7 after reaching the statutory 60 years retirement age.

Before his appointment, Kyari was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC.

He was also the Nigerian National Representative at the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since 2018.

He is believed to be committed to the emergence of an open, transparent and accountable industry based on international best practice, principles and standards.