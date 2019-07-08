By Anthony Ogbonna

Alhaji Buba Galadima, self-styled national chairman, Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC), and a spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Monday, appeared as first witness for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Atiku is challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the February 23 poll.

During cross-examination, the counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Wole Olanipekun, asked Galadima why he is at lodger-heads with President Buhari of the APC, and he said bad governance was his reason.

Olanipekun had asked him, “You fell out with the 2nd respondent (Buhari) because he did not make you a minister in 2015.”

But Galadima replied saying, “We made good promises to Nigerians, including justice, inclusiveness, and to secure the country, which he has failed to do.

“It has always being part of my characteristics to fight injustice.”

“I’m still a member of APC. I have not been sacked. We are in court. I don’t want to be subjudice,” he said, adding he is the chairman of the Reformed APC, even though it is not a registered party.

“I’m not a member of PDP, but we have a memorandum of understanding with the PDP to produce God-fearing, good and educated leader.”