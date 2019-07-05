By Anthony Ogbonna

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Read also: Breaking: S/court affirms Oyetola’s election as Osun Governor

The Justice Rhodes Vivour-led Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun.

At the ruling today, five of the seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Oyetola whose election was, therefore, upheld.

But shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Senator Adeleke, in a statement by signed by Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his ambition to become the governor of the state was and is never a do or die affair.

He congratulated Governor Oyetola and wished him well with the governance of the state.

The statement read:

“The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court, affirming that his ambition was never a do or die affair.

In a statement issued after the court ruling earlier today, July 5, 2019, Senator Adeleke said the Supreme Court being the apex court in the land, their decision, regardless of my disagreement and disappointment with same, remains final. This, “as a Democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state “, Senator Adeleke said.

He expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to his teeming supporters, leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party for their massive support throughout the duration of the case, lauding “our high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do or die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in governance of the state.”