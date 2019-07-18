Journalists escape death as Ekiti Deputy Gov’s press bus crashes

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—SOME journalists working with Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, yesterday, escaped death by the whiskers, as the press bus conveying them rammed into the government house gate.

The incident occurred around 7pm, yesterday evening, while the convoy of the Deputy Governor was returning from a private University in Iwo, Osun State where he had gone to represent Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Narrating their ordeal, some of the journalists said that the bus which was within the convoy suddenly developed a brake failure while approaching the entrance of the government house.

They claimed that the driver made several attempts to stop the vehicle before colliding with the second gate of the government house entrance.

The vehicle and the gate were both damaged, while few journalists sustained minor injuries.

However, sources close to the Deputy Governor’s office told newsmen that the vehicle had been faulty for a long time since the past administration but had remained unattended to.

The journalists who sustained injuries were taken to the government house clinic where they were treated.