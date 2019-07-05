Journalist writes emotional letter to late dad

Vanguard entertainment reporter, Juliet Ebirim, wrote an emotional letter to her late dad exactly a year after his death.

LETTER TO MY DAD

Dear dad,

It’s exactly one year since you passed and I still wish you’re not really gone. For years, I watched you endure pain and I prayed to God for healing… But then, I’m comforted that you’re now in a better place. You played a major role in my life… Years of pure unconditional love and now you were gone.

Mom is holding on strong, though sometimes I feel her heart breaking. I watched her selflessly take extra care of you during those last years. As your health failed, she breathed life into you each day, willing you to live. I’m certain you even stayed that long because of her. I remember how your face would lit up whenever she entered the room. You both showed me what true, unconditional love is.

I miss you terribly…

I remember the sacrifices you made and your constant guidance. And the simple things… Like laughter, smiles, jokes and times we shared.

I remember you holding my hand to my common entrance exams, my first day at college, my first time traveling on my own and you saw me off to the park…

I knew a bit of current affairs, politics, sports, history, grammar, proverbs, figurative/idiomatic expressions from you, even though you weren’t educated by world’s standards.

You constantly guided, supported and encouraged us. I remember how your voice deep in praise and worship woke us every morning. You would always plead the blood of Jesus over me (even as an adult) before I step out everyday… I remember your peaceful and loving heart which endeared you to many. You strove hard day to day, to give us the best you could and never complained…

My first love, my hero…

Though I can no longer hear your voice, I still see your face and feel your love. You’re still with me, in my laughter, my smile and my tears…

Wish you stayed longer, because there are so many milestones I’d love to share with you. But I trust you’ll be watching and smiling from heaven. I love and miss you Dad, but God loves you most. I rest assured that you are in a place where there’s neither pain nor sickness.

Rest on Papa, till we meet again… You were indeed a good man!

Love you forever…

Your darling daughter,

Juliet Oluchi Ebirim