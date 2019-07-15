Breaking News
Jos building collapse: Police confirm 3 deaths, 7 injured

10:23 pm

The Plateau Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons with seven severely injured from the collapse of a two-storey building at Dilimi community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Jos

Tyopev, who did not state the cause that led to the collapse of the building, however said that the structure, located at Butcher Line in the area, is owned by Alhaji Rufai Kabiru.

“This evening, at about 5 p.m. we received a distress call that a two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North has collapsed.

“A search and rescue team was immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Seven persons were rescued unhurt, three persons were rescued with various degree of injuries while three persons lost their lives,” he said.

The PPRO said the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, respectively.

He said search and rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene, adding that security personnel have cordoned the vicinity.

