John-Mary Uzuegbunam: Potential Nigerian striker?

John-Mary Uzuegbunam, 26, is a Nigerian-Cameronian striker plying his trade with Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

Married to Serbian, Adrijana Ajdukovi, Uzuegbunam, the Onitsha-born footballer started his amateur footballing career in eastern Nigeria before moving to Cameroon, where he played at the Cameroonian professional league.

Uzuegbunam moved to Buriram United in Thailand in 2012. He had a short spell in Serbia before moving to Slovenian League, where he had a successful career.

in 2018, Uzuegbunam joined the Chinese Club, Meizhou Hakka FC, where he scored about 36 goals in 43 appearances.

He caught the attention of Shenzhen FC 2019 where had already registered three goals in two games. A close source to the footballer, Ezika Caleb Kelechi, said Uzuegbunam has the quality to play in the Super Eagles.

