Jime vs Ortom: Drama as witness fails to satisfactorily identify himself, blames terrorists

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – There was drama on Saturday at the Benue state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi when a witness of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Moses Agende failed to satisfactorily prove that he was an appointed agent of the party during the general elections at Adamu village, Katsina/Ala local government area of the state.

The APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Emmanuel Jime are challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for alleged irregularities.

At the hearing, the witness who was led in evidence by counsel to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Sebastian Hon was asked if he had any document or identity card to prove that he was Agende Moses or the agent of his party, the witness said: “ I was attacked by terrorists and they took all my possessions.”

Asked to sign his signature to verify if he was the one that signed the result sheet for his party, the witness said: “I have three signatures, one is for security.”

He eventually signed the three signatures on a sheet of paper but none of them was same with the one signed by the agent of the APC on the result sheet.

Counsel to Governor Ortom, Mr. Hon, then tendered the sheet of paper as evidence before the court and it was admitted and marked as evidence P1135 by the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Adebola Olusiyi.

When asked if he was aware that the result sheet of his polling unit was canceled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for over voting, the witnes said he was not aware.

During cross examination by counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeke Okafor, the witness was asked to tell the Tribunal what he understood by over voting, he responded, “I don’t know what over voting is.”

